SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $543,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

