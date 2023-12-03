SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 411 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,982,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

