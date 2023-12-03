SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $554,000 Position in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Southern California Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.
Southern California Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Southern California Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.
Southern California Bancorp Profile
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
