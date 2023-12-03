Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 41.5% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $601,879.39 and $49.83 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002574 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $49.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

