Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $232.78

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.78 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.94). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.85), with a volume of 544,144 shares.

Serica Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £884.36 million, a P/E ratio of 313.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.81.

Serica Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,194.44%.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

