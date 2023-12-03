Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts recently commented on STRNY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.91) to GBX 3,100 ($39.16) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.59%.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
