Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

SHEL opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. Shell has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after acquiring an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

