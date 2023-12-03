Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 144.75 ($1.83).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.97. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,412.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.39. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 76.82 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 149.40 ($1.89).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

