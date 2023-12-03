Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 144.75 ($1.83).
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
