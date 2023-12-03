Short Interest in AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Rises By 20.6%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 780,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARHUF opened at $19.26 on Friday. AAK AB has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.
AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AAK AB (publ.)
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.