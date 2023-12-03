Short Interest in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Expands By 7.1%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.65 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. On average, analysts predict that Artivion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Artivion from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $36,431.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Artivion by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Artivion by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

