Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Rises By 7.3%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,132,600 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 1,056,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 871.2 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRXGF opened at $5.85 on Friday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Drax Group from GBX 830 ($10.48) to GBX 740 ($9.35) in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

