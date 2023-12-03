Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Increases By 7.2%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $145.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. Analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

