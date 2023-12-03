Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Declines By 19.3%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,298,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 302,782 shares of company stock worth $1,866,313. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazydays by 70.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lazydays by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

LAZY stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 102,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $280.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

