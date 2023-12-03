Short Interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Grows By 26.3%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QSIAW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 10,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,941. Quantum-Si has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

