Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Rises By 27.8%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 416,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 422,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 34.7% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 47,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

