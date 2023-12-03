Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Update

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGML. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ SGML traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $31.12. 1,024,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

