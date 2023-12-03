Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,913 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $78,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after purchasing an additional 561,810 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 433,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $196.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

