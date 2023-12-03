Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,365,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $94,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,129,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $78,079,000 after buying an additional 215,657 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 83,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,094,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

