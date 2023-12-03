Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $67,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,845,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,959,772. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $408.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil's revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

