Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $128.82 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.81. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

