Simon Stilwell Buys 550,000 Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY) Stock

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) insider Simon Stilwell bought 550,000 shares of Totally stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($41,682.46).

Totally Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of LON:TLY opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. Totally plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.67. The stock has a market cap of £8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

