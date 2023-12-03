SingularityNET Price Hits $0.32 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $315.74 million and approximately $33.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,840,334.2379136 with 1,242,760,470.1087284 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31592375 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $31,351,482.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

