Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.01.
Spartan Delta Stock Up 3.6 %
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3761006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.
