SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 141.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. 12,766,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,557,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

