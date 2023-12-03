State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 37,195 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOST. Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,704.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,704.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,672 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.