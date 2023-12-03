State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,507 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.3 %

LSXMK opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.