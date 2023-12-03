State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $18,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $13,642,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 670.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,923 shares of company stock worth $4,397,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

