State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,995 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

