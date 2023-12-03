State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Science Applications International worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.60.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.