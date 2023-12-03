State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,525 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 101.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 154,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 77,670 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Southern Copper by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.