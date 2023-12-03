State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,309 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Old Republic International by 14.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $29.89.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

