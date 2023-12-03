State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,640 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.88. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

