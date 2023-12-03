State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,673 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after purchasing an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,344.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $308,714. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BFAM opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

