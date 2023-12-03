State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,996 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

