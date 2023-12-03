State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,048 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 152,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 134,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,173 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -34.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

