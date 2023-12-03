State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,237 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IAC were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 862,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of IAC opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

