Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.24. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Steel Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $101,476.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $73,515.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 121,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $390,599. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.