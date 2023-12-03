Steven Madden’s (SHOO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

