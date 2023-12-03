Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.50

Shares of Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.50 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares trading hands.

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.50.

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Company Profile

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Further Reading

