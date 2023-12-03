StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 64,366 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.