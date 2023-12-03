StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.18.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICPT

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.20. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.