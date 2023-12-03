StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Get Trevena alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

