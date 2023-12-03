StockNews.com Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $606.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $439,571.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,116,295 shares in the company, valued at $89,586,325.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $118,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,936 shares of company stock worth $573,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 25.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

