StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $152,187.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

