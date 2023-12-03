StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $502.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.79.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 55.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

