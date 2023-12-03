StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. New Relic has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $275,305,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,873,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,933,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,261,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,552,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

