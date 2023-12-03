StockNews.com Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

EXLS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Get ExlService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

ExlService Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 407.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after buying an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 523.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ExlService by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.