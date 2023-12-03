StockNews.com Upgrades Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.40.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $227.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

