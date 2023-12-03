Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 36.1% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 39% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $92.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,492.29 or 1.00023996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00021935 USD and is down -39.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $105.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

