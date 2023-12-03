TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,471,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,658 shares of company stock valued at $115,797,923 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $98.72 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.50.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

